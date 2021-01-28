Carrie Lam hopes Biden administration will give Hong Kong's national security law 'a fair hearing'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told CNBC on Thursday that she's "optimistic" the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden will give her government "a fair hearing" with regard to the city's controversial national security law.

The law was imposed in Hong Kong last year by the Chinese central government in Beijing — bypassing the city's lawmakers. The Trump administration criticized the move, which became one of the issues at the center of worsening U.S.-China ties.

Lam, however, denied that Hong Kong is a sticking point between the two economic powers. Instead, she said the U.S. sometimes used the city as a "pawn" in its dealings with China.

"As far as we're concerned, yes, we're going through a very tough period where Hong Kong is often put on the global radar screen," Lam told CNBC's Emily Tan. She acknowledged there are a "couple of laws made by the U.S. Congress and the president's executive order, which do affect Hong Kong's business and individuals — of course, including myself."

"But I remain optimistic that with the new U.S. administration, I hope that they will give us a fair hearing as far as the national security law is concerned," she added.

Following the implementation of the law, the Trump administration sanctioned 11 individuals — including Lam — for "undermining Hong Kong's autonomy" and rolled back the city's special status under American law that treated it differently from other Chinese cities.