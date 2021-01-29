Airlines push back on potential Covid testing for domestic flights

A man receives a nasal swab COVID-19 test at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid a coronavirus surge in Southern California on December 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The U.S. on Tuesday started requiring travelers to show negative Covid-19 tests before flying to the United States from abroad.

Now the Biden administration is "actively looking" at whether to mandate Covid-19 tests before domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said this week.

Airlines balked.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly asked on a quarterly call Thursday: "Why pick on air travel?

"If you want to test people, test them, but test them before they go to the grocery store. Test them before they go to a restaurant," Kelly said. "Test them before they go to a sporting event."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Travel Association, an industry group that represents large hotel chains, Airbnb and several airports said the plan would be "unworkable," because Covid testing availability varies so much across the country.

The CDC didn't respond to a request for comment. Dr. Marty Cetron, director for the Division of Global Migration and Quarantine at the CDC, told reporters that it's considering further travel rules but didn't say it will definitely require domestic tests.