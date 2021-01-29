Treasury yields climb following key economic data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.064% at 4 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 1.823%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday morning, following the release of key economic data in the previous session.

U.S. government bonds yields edged higher early on Friday, after the Commerce Department reported Thursday that the country's gross domestic product grew by 4% in the fourth quarter.

The initial estimate for fourth-quarter GDP, which is the sum of all goods and services, was slightly below the 4.3% growth expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

Weekly data for jobless benefits claims also released Thursday, showed that first-time claimants totaled 847,000 last week, lower than the 875,000 forecasted by economists.

More economic data is due out Friday, with figures on U.S. personal income spending in December expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Fourth-quarter employment cost data, measuring the cost of labor, is also expected out at that time.

January data for Chicago's purchasing managers' index is expected to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Figures for pending home sales in the U.S. in December will come out at 10 a.m. ET, along with January consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data from the University of Michigan.

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, is due to make a speech at 1 p.m. ET and then again at 4 p.m. ET.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is then expected to speak at 5:25 p.m. ET.

No auctions are due to be held Friday.