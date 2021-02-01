Here's how to boost your income and find creative ways to make money

Amanda Nicholls made extra cash during the pandemic by selling other families' items online for a commission.

When Amanda Nicholls was laid off from her sales job last summer, she had to get creative.

The 34-year-old, who was bringing in about 75% of the family's income, pivoted to selling second-hand goods for local families on Facebook Marketplace and other sites for a commission.

"I turned my basement and garage into a warehouse, basically, and found clients through local moms groups," said Nicholls, who lives with her husband and four children in Olathe, Kansas.

"[I] was already selling stuff for my own family, so I just took it a step further."

There's no doubt many Americans need cash.

More than half of U.S. adults, 53%, said the $600 stimulus check they'll get for every adult and child in the household won't last them a full month, a recent survey from Bankrate found. President Joe Biden has proposed an additional $1,400, but the plan still has to make it through Congress.

There are jobs out there — 82% of U.S. employers plan to hire this year, according to Monster's Future of Work report.

Yet, while the unemployment rate is recovering, many are still being left behind. For those on the bottom half of the earnings curve (making less than $27,000 a year), employment is still down 25% versus pre-pandemic levels, according to Opportunity Insights.

Here's what you can do to increase your earning potential and find new opportunities to make more money.