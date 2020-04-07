Trying to get hired amid the pandemic? Here are some tips

A Japanese male businessman typing on a laptop computer. kazuma seki

Whether you were looking for a new job before the coronavirus pandemic hit or have lost your job because of it, one thing is clear: Getting hired now isn't going to be so easy. "We're seeing a lot of interviews rescheduled or canceled," said Emily Slocum, global head of client services at GQR, an employment agency. "A lot of our candidates are frustrated." Yet there are still new positions opening up every day, Slocum said. CNBC spoke with hiring experts about how to land a job even as the global health crisis shuts down businesses and forces employees to stay home.

Take advantage of downtime

Focus on industries that are hiring

Some industries haven't been hit as hard by the pandemic as others. Customer service and warehouse workers, package handlers, accountants and health care-workers, for example, are still in demand, Nayak said. "We are also seeing an uptick in government-related positions to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic," he added. Search the internet for companies in these sectors and look for open positions that fit with your experience, said Josh Fitzgerald, head of technology recruiting at GQR. "A role as a marketing associate at an airline probably won't be available at present, but the same role at a pharmaceutical company might be," Fitzgerald said.

If you land an interview

"Physical distancing guidelines shouldn't slow down the interview process," Nayak said, adding that, "a well-executed video interview presents an excellent alternative to meeting the employer in person." Before the interview, practice your responses to anticipated questions. At the same time, think about the questions you have for the potential employer, as well as what you want to express about your experience and yourself. Most jobs are currently remote, Nayak said, so be prepared to discuss your best work from home practices.

Keep in mind that we're all living in trying times right now, said Risa M. Mish, a professor at the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University. "Open by asking how they are doing before jumping into what you want," Mish said. Make sure to dress appropriately and find a quiet setting to conduct the conversation, Nayak said.

Follow up, but not too much

Amid the pandemic, human resources staff at a prospective employer may either be swamped with tasks other than hiring or simply not have many answers to provide right now, Fitzgerald said. Normally, you don't want to follow up after an interview more than once or twice a week. "If they have specifically cited a pause or delay in the recruitment process, I would check in once every two weeks," Fitzgerald said.

Think outside the box

"Business as usual isn't anymore," said Jana Seijts, a lecturer in management communication at the Ivey Business School. "Those who can adapt and seek out possibilities will thrive." Consider learning new skills or even enrolling in an online certificate or degree program. "Invest in yourself," Nayak said. Maybe you haven't considered a temporary job but, "contingent labor is essential in uncertain economic times because it allows companies to take a paced approach to their recovery," Nayak said.