Nike taps the comfort trend with the launch of Go FlyEase, a no-lace slip-on sneaker

The shoe, called Go FlyEase, builds on Nike's FlyEase technologies that have been used in dozens of its casual, running and basketball sneakers already. But Nike calls this version its "simplest" shoe released, to date.

Nike is unveiling its first pair of slip-on sneakers without laces, hoping to enjoy some of the same momentum that rivals like Crocs and Vans have seen during the pandemic, as more consumers are gravitating toward comfortable, no-fuss footwear.

The new shoe, called Go FlyEase, is marketed as not requiring the use of hands to put on and take off. The company said it was inspired, in part, by Asian cultures, where it's customary to remove shoes before entering a home. The debut also comes at a time when people are more conscious of not touching dirty surfaces, like the bottom of their shoes.

"This shoe really responds to our current-day situation living in these Covid times," Sarah Reinersten, manager of FlyEase Innovation at Nike, said in an interview. "This is actually an innovation that has been cooking up in our innovation kitchen for a little while ... but it just came out right at the right time, when we needed it more than ever."

Go FlyEase is part of Nike's FlyEase line of running, soccer and basketball sneakers that are said to be easier to wear and fit feet better. Nike has been working on FlyEase innovations for roughly the past five years — including shoes that zip up the side and a pair with a pull-cord at the back to tighten the shoe around the heel.

"We have been using laces for a long time," Reinersten said about Nike's decision to go without. "But ... a lot of times [people] are trying to work around those laces, they're trying to use one foot to anchor the shoe and slip out. Laces are kind of a hassle. We wanted to make shoes easier for everybody."

These look nothing like a pair of rubber Crocs, though, if that's what you had in mind. For a slip-on shoe, Nike's version is quite unique and complex. When it's not being worn, the Go FlyEase sits in an open position. A separate footbed platform, detached from the base of the shoe, moves up and down, thanks to a hinge that's constructed into the bottom.