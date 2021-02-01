Republicans push for $1,000 stimulus checks. Here's who would qualify for the money

The next stimulus checks could be smaller than $1,400 and reach fewer people if a new plan put forward by some Republican senators is approved.

The new proposal from a group of 10 GOP lawmakers calls for $1,000 checks per person, rather than the $1,400 sum proposed by President Joe Biden.

That would bring the direct payments to $1,600, including the first payment authorized in December.

Individuals earning up $40,000 per year would be eligible for the full payments. Those with incomes above that threshold would see payments gradually phase out, and eligibility would be capped at $50,000 in annual pay.

For married couples who file taxes jointly, the payments would begin phasing out at $80,000 in income and be capped at $100,000.

Children and adults who qualify as dependents would be eligible for $500.

Convicted inmates would not be eligible. Right now, prisoners are eligible to receive the $600 checks that are being deployed.