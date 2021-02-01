Covid live updates: Covid fallout has affected women more than men, says advocacy group

Maryland is now the second U.S. state with a reported case of the new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant first found in South Africa, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Saturday. Health officials have voiced concerns about the South African variant, known as B.1.351, because preliminary research suggests vaccines may be less effective on the strain. Other variants also found in the U.S. have originated from Britain and Brazil. Pfizer and Moderna have said they're working on a booster shot for their vaccines that will hold up better against the B.1.351 strain.

The U.S. is recording at least 148,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,100 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.