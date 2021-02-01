Ryanair expects a loss of over $1 billion this year as travel restrictions bite

A member of Ryanair cabin crew looks out of the window at Ryanair planes.

LONDON — Ryanair expects this fiscal year to be "the most challenging" in its 35 year-history, the company said on Monday, as governments step up travel restrictions in an effort to contain new variants of Covid-19.

The budget airline is on track for a net loss of between 850 million euros ($1.03 billion) and 950 million euros for its 2021 fiscal year, ending in March. It reported a net loss of 306 million euros for the three months ending in December.

"Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the industry," Ryanair said in a statement. It added that Christmas and New Year traffic "was severely impacted" by travel bans imposed on U.K. travelers in late December.

A number of European governments decided to impose restrictions on flights leaving the U.K. before Christmas after news that a new variant of Covid-19 identified in the county was spreading quickly. This contributed to a 83% drop in traffic in the month of December for Ryanair.