GM's newest car is a V-8 Cadillac sedan that tops 200 mph

DETROIT — Cadillac is expected to lead General Motors' plans for all-electric vehicles, but it still has some surprises in store for traditional gearheads.
The automaker Monday night unveiled two new performance Cadillac sedans, including the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing. The car is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine rated at an eye-popping 668 horsepower and 659 pound-foot of torque. It has an estimated top speed of more than 200 mph, according to the company.
"The Blackwing name has come to stand in for the highest level of execution from Cadillac," Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer, said during a media briefing. "We're very proud of these vehicles. Simply put, they represent the pinnacle of Cadillac performance craftsmanship and technology."
"The CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful Cadillac ever," Vivian said.
Cadillac also unveiled a new Blackwing version of its smaller CT4-V sedan. That car includes a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine with 472 horsepower and 445 pound-foot of torque. Its top speed is estimated at 189 mph, the company said.
Pricing begins at $59,990 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $84,990 for the CT5-V Blackwing. The cars are expected to arrive in dealerships this summer. Reservations for both vehicles opened Monday night on Cadillac's website.
The Blackwing name is fairly new to Cadillac. It was first used in 2019 as the name of a V-8 engine for the CT6-V, a limited-edition performance full-size sedan. The company is now using it as a name for its top variants under Cadillac's V-Series performance brand.
Both V-Series Blackwing models feature advanced high-performance braking systems that have been extensively track- and road-tested. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on both vehicles. A 10-speed automatic transmission is optional.
GM has said Cadillac will spearhead its all-electric vehicle plans. It has expectations for a majority, if not all, of its luxury Cadillac cars and SUVs sold globally to be EVs by 2030.
The company as a whole last week announced plans to be carbon-neutral by 2040, led by "aspirations" to exclusively offer EVs by 2035.