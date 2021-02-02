GM's newest car is a V-8 Cadillac sedan that tops 200 mph

DETROIT — Cadillac is expected to lead General Motors' plans for all-electric vehicles, but it still has some surprises in store for traditional gearheads.

The automaker Monday night unveiled two new performance Cadillac sedans, including the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing. The car is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine rated at an eye-popping 668 horsepower and 659 pound-foot of torque. It has an estimated top speed of more than 200 mph, according to the company.

"The Blackwing name has come to stand in for the highest level of execution from Cadillac," Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer, said during a media briefing. "We're very proud of these vehicles. Simply put, they represent the pinnacle of Cadillac performance craftsmanship and technology."

"The CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful Cadillac ever," Vivian said.