Is silver the next GameStop? Reddit users fuel speculation

Is silver the new GameStop? The question lingered Monday as the metal rallied, suggesting it was the market's next hot-ticket item.

The answer is both yes and no — and they both signal investors should tread cautiously.

Silver prices hit an 8-year high on Monday, jumping to $29 an ounce, after an upswell of interest starting late last week. The iShares Silver Trust ETF, an exchange-traded fund, had spiked more than 11% last week.

The metal's boom seemed to be tied to the same Reddit-fueled speculation that drove GameStop and other stocks like AMC Entertainment to dizzying levels in recent weeks.

The frenzies don't seem to be tied to underlying investment fundamentals, but more so a drive to stick it to Wall Street funds betting against GameStop and silver.

Many will likely get burned when investor enthusiasm dies and the bubble bursts, experts say.

"They're two very different things," Charlie Fitzgerald, a certified financial planner and principal at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, based in Orlando, Florida, said of the investments. "But it's speculative trading. It can turn on you badly."

Silver was down more than 8% Tuesday as of 11 a.m. ET. GameStop shares were down more than 50% on Tuesday. (GameStop was up more than 1,000% for the year on Monday despite dropping by a third that day.)