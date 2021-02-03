Amazon and Google reaped big rewards from a rebound in Q4 ad spend

Amazon and Alphabet's Google, which posted fourth quarter earnings Tuesday, saw the benefits of a rebound in advertising following a pandemic dip in 2020.
Amazon shares were down slightly at market open after it reported its first $100 billion quarter on the back of a strong holiday season and pandemic shopping surge. Amazon's "other" category, which is primarily advertising, brought in $7.9 billion in revenue for the quarter. That's an increase of 64% from a year ago.
Meanwhile, Alphabet saw shares up more than 6% after market open. The company's revenue grew 23% on an annualized basis in the quarter, showing Google's advertising business is recovering well after a big slowdown in the second quarter last year.
Amazon's chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said the company saw a recovery in ad spend as the year progressed. He also said the decision to move Prime Day into the final quarter carried "a lot of clicks and eyeballs into Q4."
He added Amazon has seen success with a "deep learning model to show more relevant sponsored products."
"We're improving the relevancy of ads shown on the product detail pages all the time, and we've seen rapid adoption of video creative format for sponsored brands," he said.
Here's what analysts had to say about Amazon's advertising business:
Google's ad revenue for the fourth quarter was $46.20 billion, up 22% from $37.93 billion in the same quarter last year. That was evidence of a rebound from the onset of the Covid pandemic, when advertisers pulled back on spending and caused an 8% annualized drop in ad revenue and Google's first ever year-on-year revenue decline.
YouTube ads, which delivered $6.89 billion in Q4, showed a 46% jump from this time last year when it earned $4.72 billion. It also saw a jump in viewers and longer time spent watching videos, executives said.
Here's what analysts said about Google's ad business:
YouTube also saw continued strength of direct-response ad dollars, while brand advertising saw a strong rebound in the quarter, executives said. Google has been building up direct-response products on YouTube, including "shoppable" ads that include product imagery.
CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.
