Covid live updates: Study finds delaying the second AstraZeneca shot works; GSK and CureVac partner on variants

Encouraging Covid vaccine data continues to pop up around the globe — even as virus variants threaten to derail progress. An Oxford University study found its vaccine, developed alongside AstraZeneca, is still effective after delaying the second dose. That could ease distribution challenges and get vaccines to more people, faster. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was found in peer-reviewed results to be 91.6% effective. And nearly all vaccines in late-stage development or currently available are effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

The U.S. is recording at least 141,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,090 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: