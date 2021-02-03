Covid live updates: Study finds delaying the second AstraZeneca shot works; GSK and CureVac partner on variants

LIVE UPDATES
Encouraging Covid vaccine data continues to pop up around the globe — even as virus variants threaten to derail progress. An Oxford University study found its vaccine, developed alongside AstraZeneca, is still effective after delaying the second dose. That could ease distribution challenges and get vaccines to more people, faster. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was found in peer-reviewed results to be 91.6% effective. And nearly all vaccines in late-stage development or currently available are effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization.
The U.S. is recording at least 141,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,090 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
Private companies in the U.S. added 174,000 new jobs in January, blowing out the 50,000 gain expected by Wall Street economists, CNBC's Jeff Cox reports.
The national labor market continues to wage a recovery from widespread coronavirus shutdowns and historic unemployment. That rebound has been rocky of late, as a resurgence in virus transmission and more contagious variants threaten communities.
British pharmaceutical GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech CureVac have reached a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against Covid-19 that aim to target "multiple emerging variants in one vaccine."
The companies said in a joint statement that they were targeting a possible launch in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.
GSK said it will also support the manufacturing of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation Covid-19 vaccine CVnCoV in 2021.
The U.K.'s decision to delay the second shot of the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford coronavirus vaccine has been found to be an effective strategy, according to the results of a new study, which also concluded that one shot can cut transmission of the virus.
Researchers at the University of Oxford found that the Covid-19 vaccine was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, and in fact, found that the efficacy rate rose with a longer interval between the first and second doses.
The efficacy rate rose to 82.4% when there was at least a 12-week interval before the second dose. When the second dose was given less than six weeks after the first one, the efficacy rate was 54.9%.
The study, not yet peer-reviewed, also found a 67% reduction in transmission after the first dose of the vaccine. The U.K.'s health secretary said Wednesday the study's findings were "absolutely superb."
