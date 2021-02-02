Covid live updates: Business travel spending may not recover until 2025, says trade group

LIVE UPDATES
Several nations have closed their borders to non-citizens or instituted other travel restrictions in an effort to stop the global spread of Covid-19. The U.S. is requiring proof of a recent, negative Covid-19 test before travelers can fly into the United States. In response, some beach resorts and hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean have set up free onsite Covid tests for guests. Yet, Europol warns that sales of fake negative Covid test results are on the rise as criminals look to profit from the travel restrictions.
The U.S. is recording at least 146,000 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,100 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The Biden administration's mask mandate for transportation took effect just before midnight Tuesday, requiring travelers on planes, trains, ferries and other modes of transportation to wear a face covering.
U.S. airlines have required travelers to wear masks on board since last spring, but workers have urged federal mask requirements to give more weight to the rule. The Trump administration recommended masks but stopped short of mandating them. Airlines have banned more than 2,000 people for refusing to wear masks on board.
"We recently got good news when President Biden signed an executive order mandating face masks across interstate travel, including airports and aircraft," Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told employees on Monday. "This adds a layer of protection for our people who have been integral in enforcing our mask policy. To date, we've banned approximately 950 people for failing to comply with the mask requirement."
The Transportation Security Administration, one of the agencies that will enforce the rule, says travelers who fail to comply could face civil penalties.
Global corporate travel spending fell by more than 50% last year to $694 billion as the coronavirus pandemic ended a decade of growth, a trade group estimates. It could take until 2025 to recover.
Business travel spending will likely increase by 21% this year, most of it at the end of the year as more people are vaccinated, estimates the Global Business Travel Association, whose members include airlines, hotel chains, travel agents and others.
While the group expects travel spending to grow, it will be at a slow pace. After China, the U.S. is the second-biggest corporate travel market. It was hard hit by the pandemic, with travel spending falling an estimated 61% to $121.7 billion last year. "A coordinated vaccination campaign across the US and North America will of course be paramount to ensuring a rapid return to pre-pandemic economic activity," the GBTA said in its forecast.
Pfizer expects to sell about $15 billion in Covid-19 vaccine doses this year.
The company, which is making its vaccine with German partner BioNTech, also forecast total revenue between $59.4 and $61.4 billion this year.
Pfizer, like other Covid vaccine makers, has been struggling to meet the demand for shots that will help bring an end to the pandemic. Pfizer has said it expects to deliver 200 million doses of its two-shot vaccine to the U.S. by July 31. It recently enlisted the help of French drugmaker Sanofi to help produce doses.
