Covid live updates: Business travel spending may not recover until 2025, says trade group

Several nations have closed their borders to non-citizens or instituted other travel restrictions in an effort to stop the global spread of Covid-19. The U.S. is requiring proof of a recent, negative Covid-19 test before travelers can fly into the United States. In response, some beach resorts and hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean have set up free onsite Covid tests for guests. Yet, Europol warns that sales of fake negative Covid test results are on the rise as criminals look to profit from the travel restrictions.

The U.S. is recording at least 146,000 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,100 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: