Amazon is testing Rivian electric delivery vans in Los Angeles

An electric Amazon delivery van from Rivian cruises down the street with the Hollywood sign in the background.

Amazon is testing some of the electric delivery vans that it developed with Rivian Automotive on routes in Los Angeles, the companies announced Wednesday.

In September 2019, Amazon announced it would purchase 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian as part of its aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040. Amazon started a fund, and invested in Rivian through it, as part of this pledge.

The e-commerce titans debuted one version of their delivery vans in October last year. Now, Amazon says it will test the custom electric vehicles in as many as 16 different cities in 2021.

In a statement sent to CNBC, Ross Rachey, director of Amazon's global fleet and products, said the electrification effort is a point of pride for the company. It has required Amazon to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers and change up the electrical design and layout of delivery facilities in North America and Europe.