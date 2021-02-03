Japan stocks set for positive start following overnight Dow surge; Alibaba's cloud division turns profitable

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the Wednesday open following an overnight surge on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,460 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,470. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,362.17.

Shares in Australia rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.6%.

In corporate news, investors will monitor Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba after the Chinese tech giant reported its cloud division was profitable for the first time.

A private survey on China's services sector activity in January is also set to be released, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index expected around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.