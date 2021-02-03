More unemployment aid may be coming. Many are still waiting on the last round

Capitol dome Congress Mark Makela | Getty Images News | Getty Images

As a result, some groups have waited longer than others. "The complexity of some of the additional specifications are challenging to program and will be an increased burden, not only on our [unemployment insurance] staff, but to claimants, as well," Mark Butler, Georgia's labor commissioner, said in January. Some of those updates are ongoing, the Georgia Department of Labor said in a tweet Tuesday. Biden's plan would extend unemployment benefits through September and raise pay by $400 a week.

Exhausted unemployment benefits

Delays seem most common for workers who'd been collecting benefits since the early spring and "exhausted" their aid — meaning they hit the maximum number of weeks allowed under the CARES Act. That federal law limited the duration of aid through two temporary programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which pays benefits to the self-employed and others who don't qualify for typical state assistance, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which offered extra weeks of state benefits to the long-term unemployed.

It appears re-starting their benefits has taken longer than for other workers who hadn't yet hit their maximum weeks. Colorado, for example, began issuing aid to workers Monday — with the exception of workers who'd exhausted PUA and PEUC benefits. The date for that "Phase 2 rollout" hasn't yet been determined, according to a post on the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment website. Californians who'd exhausted benefits face a similar situation, according to a spokesperson for the Employment Development Department, who didn't offer a timeline for system updates.

Virginia and Hawaii started paying those who'd exhausted PUA benefits, but not those who ran out of PEUC benefits for the long-term unemployed. Hawaii will soon start paying those benefits, said William Kuntsman, a spokesman for the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. He didn't offer a specific timeline. Virginia officials originally planned to issue the payments Jan. 29. However, "the implementation date has changed," according to its Employment Commission website. A spokesperson didn't immediately return a request for comment.