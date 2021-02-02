Got vaccinated? Here’s why you may want to keep that to yourself

A Poudre Valley Hospital ICU Nurse shows off her vaccination card after getting the first round of Covid-19 vaccines at UC Health Poudre Valley Hospital on December 14, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

It's tempting to tell the world as soon as you receive a coveted Covid shot. But there's reason to rein it in.

For starters, sharing a photo of your vaccination card on social media makes you a potential target of identity theft, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Not only does the personal information on the card, including your full name and birthday, make you vulnerable to scammers, it also provides all the information they need to create and sell phony cards online. (These cards are often given after vaccine recipients get their first dose.)

If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it, the Better Business Bureau advised.

For example, share a photo of your vaccine sticker instead, or change your privacy settings so only friends and family see your posts.

Such visual displays are key to spreading a positive public health message about the Covid-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. And, they can go a long way toward building confidence and encouraging others to get vaccinated.

But with such limited supply and appointments hard to come by, posting about getting vaccinated, possibly ahead of high-risk candidates, also presents a murky moral dilemma — particularly as examples of the inequitable distribution of the vaccines increase.

With supply so constrained, "there's some inherent conflict there," said Steven Thrasher, a professor and Daniel H. Renberg chair of social justice at Northwestern University. "We do have to wrestle with how this vaccine has been rolled out."