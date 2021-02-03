These workers could see the biggest pay bump from a $15 federal minimum wage

People gather together to ask the McDonald’s corporation to raise workers wages to a $15 minimum wage as well as demanding the right to a union on May 23, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Millions of workers in the U.S. could be in for a pay raise as Democrats move to pass a $15 federal minimum wage without Republican support. Both President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan and the recently reintroduced Raise the Wage Act would gradually lift the federal minimum wage to $15 from $7.25, where it's been since 2009. The Raise the Wage Act offers the following timeline: The federal minimum wage would jump to $9.50 this year and reach $15 an hour by 2025. After that, it would be indexed to median wages. The jump would give nearly 32 million American workers a raise, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning research group. A 2019 report from the Congressional Budget Office showed about 27 million Americans could see increased wages, and 1.3 million would be lifted out of poverty. "There ain't nobody in America — not in the North, the South, the East or the West — who can survive on $7.25 an hour," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on a Jan. 26 call with reporters.

Workers in some states would see a bigger increase Workers in states with the lowest local wages, or that use the federal minimum wage, could see some of the largest jumps in pay. That includes workers in 17 states that use the federal minimum wage or have set their local minimum wage at the same amount, and a small number of people in Wyoming and Georgia who make the state minimum wage of $5.15. This is only for employers that aren't subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act, which means that most workers in these states get the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Workers in states with local minimum wages above the federal level, such as Montana, Nebraska, Nevada and Ohio, which all have state minimum wages between $8 and $9, would see a smaller increase this year. Others may not see an increase at all, or wouldn't see one for a few years. That includes those in states that already have minimum wages that are much higher than the federal level, such as Washington, where the minimum wage is $13.69; California, where it's generally $14; and New York, where it's $12.50, to name a few. Tipped and disabled workers would get a boost Tipped workers, typically seen in the restaurant industry, would be among the biggest winners of current legislation to pass a $15 federal minimum wage. Disabled workers, who are often legally paid less than the federal minimum wage, would also see an increase. Beyond boosting the federal minimum wage, the Raise the Wage Act would gradually eliminate the tipped minimum wage. If passed, the act would move the tipped minimum wage this year to $4.95 an hour from $2.13 and it would increase by about $2 per hour until 2025. From there, it would be the same as the federal minimum wage. "What we know is that the higher the wage, the less dependent workers are on tips and therefore the less vulnerable they are to harassment," said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, which advocates to end the tipped minimum wage. "It's long overdue."