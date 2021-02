The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019.

Apple is nearing a deal with Hyundai-Kia to manufacture an autonomous electric vehicle, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, and the impacts of the tech giant's entry into the automaker space could reverberate across a number of industries.

Semiconductor companies are among the names poised to benefit, along with Apple shares themselves, according to analysts.