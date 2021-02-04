JPMorgan is positive on Indonesia despite surging Covid cases in the country

SINGAPORE — JPMorgan is positive on the outlook for Indonesia, even though the country is still struggling with surging Covid infections, with the number of cases crossing one million recently.

The country's young population is part of the reason behind that optimism, said James Sullivan, who is head of Asia ex-Japan equity research at the investment bank.

"Demographically Southeast Asia is very different from some of the developed countries that we tend to compare these countries to," Sullivan told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

In 2015, the median age of Indonesia's population was 28.5 years, according to Statista.

"Because they're so much younger, they tend to deal with the mortality side of this conversation significantly better than some of the older, developed economies," he said. "That's a very important distinction as we think our way through this."

As a result, lockdowns in such countries "may not be as necessary" — compared to places with a significantly older population that are at higher risk from Covid-19, the analyst said.