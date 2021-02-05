Amazon responds to Elon Musk's accusations of impeding SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet plans

Founder of Amazon as well as space company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, speaks about the future of commercial space travel.

The satellite internet projects of the two richest men on the planet continue to spar behind-the-scenes with federal regulators, with Amazon on Thursday clarifying its position in response to recent accusations from Elon Musk and SpaceX that Jeff Bezos' company is attempting to "stifle competition" in the sector.

Representatives of Amazon spoke to Federal Communications Commission officials earlier this week, doubling down on its position that the FCC should not approve SpaceX's modification request for parts of its Starlink satellite network. Amazon and SpaceX are working to build space-based internet networks — called Kuiper and Starlink, respectively — by launching thousands of satellites into orbit, known in the industry as a constellation.

While Amazon emphasized that it "supports the ability of operators to modify their system designs," the company argued that SpaceX's proposed changes to Starlink are too significant to be considered as a simple modification by the FCC. Rather, Amazon says the FCC should consider Starlink as a "newly designed system" and include it in a broader regulatory processing round that was open when SpaceX submitted the request last year.

"Doing so would be consistent with Commission precedent, protect the public interest, encourage coordination, and promote competition," Amazon corporate counsel Mariah Dodson Shuman wrote in a letter to the FCC.

Amazon is not alone in pushing back on Starlink's modification request, with satellite operators Viasat, SES, and Kepler Communications also filing objections.