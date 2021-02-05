AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine works against Covid variant found in the UK, data shows

Dipesh Sonar and Nisha Gill speak with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit at the quality control laboratory of Oxford Biomedica, where batches of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are tested, in Oxford, Britain January 18, 2021.

LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has the same level of efficiency against the Covid variant first discovered in the U.K. compared to previous variants, according to new data Friday.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, has an unusually high number of mutations and is associated with a more efficient and rapid transmission. There is also some evidence this Covid variant could be more deadly than the original strain.

"Data from our trials of the ChAdOx1 vaccine in the United Kingdom indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, B.1.1.7, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK," Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, said in an announcement Friday.