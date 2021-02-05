Google has to make the call on its future in Australia, competition watchdog says

SINGAPORE — The head of Australia's competition watchdog says Australia won't want to see Google leave, but if the tech company decides to exit the country because it is unable to reach an agreement with the government, it has to be "their call."

A media bill was introduced in parliament last year that would require digital platforms to pay local media outlets and publishers to link to their content. If the tech companies and publishers cannot reach an agreement, a government-appointed panel will decide on the price.

Google last month threatened to pull its search engine from Australia where it has a staggering 94.5% market share.

"It's very much their call," Rod Sims, chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"It's not what we want to happen. But obviously, at the end of the day, you're just not going to be able to have a negotiation, have proper public policy, if you have to do whatever they want," he said. "If they then left the country, that would be very unfortunate but ultimately that's got to be their call."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday he had a "constructive meeting" with Google boss Sundar Pichai and that the company understands that "Australia sets the rules for how these things operate."

Discussions are still ongoing. Google argues that the current version of the proposed legislation does not work for its products and services in Australia, but it's willing to pay publishers for value. The tech giant said last year the new legislation would give local news media businesses an "unfair advantage."