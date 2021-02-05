Biden administration turns focus to Iran as Secretary of State Blinken meets with European allies

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to staff at the US State Department during the first visit of US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, February 4, 2021. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a virtual meeting with America's key European allies Friday evening to discuss strategy toward Iran, Western diplomats and senior U.S. officials told NBC News. Blinken will discuss Iran with the foreign ministers of Germany, France and the U.K. The diplomats will also consult about the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the situation in Myanmar. The last time the secretary of State held a call in this format was in 2018 as the U.S. was pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement, according to NBC. The meeting will come after President Joe Biden's National Security Council meets Friday afternoon to discuss the administration's approach to Iran. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the NSC meeting is part of an ongoing policy review and no announcements will be made. The developments are the strongest indication yet of Biden's intention to turn the page on former President Donald Trump's go-it-alone approach to Iran and diplomacy in general and to return the U.S. to a multilateral foreign policy.

An Iranian flag is pictured near in a missile during a military drill, with the participation of Iran's Air Defense units, Iran October 19, 2020.

The White House wants to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement but is insisting that Iran return to full compliance first. The Biden administration has promised to consult closely with U.S. allies in its approach to Iran. Trump withdrew the U.S. from agreement because it did not restrict Iran's ballistic missile program or address Tehran's support for militant groups. Iran rolled back its commitments under the deal as the Trump administration pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" by imposing crippling economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.