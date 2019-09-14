Saudi Arabia reportedly shuts down half its oil production after drone attack

The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.Politicsread more
Thanks to the performance of Beyond Meat, investors who focus on venture-backed tech IPOs have done well this year despite some notable disappointments.Technologyread more
Trailers have become a cult phenomenon. Even short teasers that reveal little about the plot of the upcoming film are headline-worthy. Blogs and forums have become devoted...Entertainmentread more
Trusii's hydrogen water machines were supposed to help users with their health problems, but customers claim the company is involved in a giant scam.Technologyread more
CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks with upside potential.Marketsread more
The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...Technologyread more
Saudi Arabia has shut down half of its oil production after drones attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in the kingdom, The Wall Street Journal reported.Marketsread more
BlackBerry has reinvented itself to become a leader in securing mobile communications and in embedded communications. Next year it plans to roll out new products. CEO John...Evolveread more
Software company Intuit, maker of tax helper TurboTax, is in its eleventh year of stock gains and up 36% this year.Investingread more
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...Marketsread more
U.S. officials learned that Hamza bin Laden was dead in July. He was killed sometime during the first two years of Trump's presidency, but details on the strike are still...Politicsread more
Saudi Arabia is shutting down half of its oil production after drones attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in the kingdom, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The closure will impact almost five million barrels of crude production a day, about 5% of the world's daily oil production, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Early Saturday, an oilfield operated by Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, was attacked by a number of drones, which sparked a huge fire at a processor crucial to global energy supplies.
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was one of their largest attacks ever inside the kingdom, the WSJ reported.
"We promise the Saudi regime that our future operations will expand and be more painful as long as its aggression and siege continue," a Houthi spokesman said. The attack involved 10 drones, the Houthis said.
The Saudi interior ministry said the fires were under control.
Saudi officials are considering drawing down their oil stocks to sell to foreign buyers to make sure world oil supplies won't be disrupted by the attack and shutdown, the WSJ reported.
The Iran-backed Houthis had been behind a series of attacks on Saudi pipelines, tankers and other infrastructure in the past few years as tensions rise among Iran and the U.S. and partners like Saudi Arabia.
The Islamic Republic, a target of U.S. sanctions for decades, has recently attacked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, shot down a U.S. military drone and announced plans to execute 17 suspected U.S. spies.
Saudi Arabia is moving forward to take Saudi Aramco public in a major shakeup of the kingdom's energy sector. The world's most profitable oil company is expected to be valued at more than $1.5 trillion, CNBC previously reported. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed for a valuation of as much as $2 trillion.
—Click here to read the original Wall Street Journal story.