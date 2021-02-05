Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The U.S. economy managed to eke out job gains in January, but analysis of each industry's employment changes shows a labor market still struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labor Department reported Friday that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 49,000 last month, an anemic start to the year as employers in the leisure and hospitality sector continued to cut staff during in the winter season. The unemployment rate fell to 6.3%.

The slight rise in total payroll employment fell just short of the 50,000 gain that economists had forecast and came after December's net loss.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for January jobs based on data contained in the employment report.

The leisure and hospitality sector again saw the worst of the declines with a loss of 61,000 positions. But unlike in December, the sector's losses in January were more evenly spread across subindustries.

Restaurants and bars cut 19,400 jobs, while hotels, resorts and other businesses in the lodging industry lost 18,300. The gambling and recreation industry shed 26,900 jobs.

The loss of 61,000 across the entire leisure and hospitality sector may have marked the worst among any industry for the month, but it nonetheless represented a vast improvement from the loss of 536,000 jobs it suffered in December.