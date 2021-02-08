Pandemic heats up state tax competition to attract businesses and residents

The tax competition between states to attract and keep businesses and residents has been ongoing for decades. The national migration pattern has generally trended from cold, high-tax northern states to warm, low-tax southern and south western states.

Retirees, no longer tied to a workplace or raising children, have been a major part of the caravan of migrants heading south. However, for all but the wealthiest, taxes are usually not the main factor.

"I think for most retirees who move, it's about quality of life," said Ryan Losi, a CPA with Piascik based in Richmond, Virginia. "The [lower] taxes are the icing on the cake for them."

The icing, however, is becoming the cake itself for a broader swath of Americans. With tax rates likely to rise, state income, property and sales taxes are becoming bigger factors for both individuals and business owners in deciding where to live and work.

Losi has had a surge of calls since November from wealthy clients — particularly business owners — to talk about potentially moving to a low-tax state.

"I'm not talking about seniors," he said. "These are people who will be earning income for another 20 to 30 years.

"They see their states continuing to increase income and business taxes so they're looking to migrate elsewhere," he added.

While taxes are not the sole issue driving migration patterns, they are clearly a consideration.

Last year, the five states with the biggest proportionate outbound migration were California, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and New York, according to the 2020 National Movers Study published annually by United Van Lines.