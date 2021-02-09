You may be spending too much on Apple subscriptions — here's how to fix that

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, unveils new products during a launch event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York on Oct. 30, 2018.

If you subscribe to a bunch of Apple services, like Music, News+, Fitness, Arcade and iCloud storage, you can save money by buying one of the Apple One bundles, which package services together at a discount.

You'll save up to $25 a month if you already pay for a bunch of Apple's services. Apple's Family and Premier plans will offer access to premium services for up to six people, so you can share with your family.

For example, since I was spending $26 for my personal Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and 50GB of iCloud storage, I decided to move to the Apple One Premier plan. It costs $29.95 per month but now allows me to share all of those subscriptions with my wife and parents, who were also paying separately.

But, in talking to people, I've learned that some folks aren't always sure what they already pay for and if a bundle will save them any money. So, here's a quick guide that'll show you how to figure out which services you already pay for and how to select the right plan for you and your family.