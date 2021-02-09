You may be spending too much on Apple subscriptions — here's how to fix that

If you subscribe to a bunch of Apple services, like Music, News+, Fitness, Arcade and iCloud storage, you can save money by buying one of the Apple One bundles, which package services together at a discount.
You'll save up to $25 a month if you already pay for a bunch of Apple's services. Apple's Family and Premier plans will offer access to premium services for up to six people, so you can share with your family.
For example, since I was spending $26 for my personal Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and 50GB of iCloud storage, I decided to move to the Apple One Premier plan. It costs $29.95 per month but now allows me to share all of those subscriptions with my wife and parents, who were also paying separately.
But, in talking to people, I've learned that some folks aren't always sure what they already pay for and if a bundle will save them any money. So, here's a quick guide that'll show you how to figure out which services you already pay for and how to select the right plan for you and your family.
Move through this list. You may have many subscriptions from lots of apps if you've signed up inside them. But look for the Apple ones, like Music, Arcade, News+, iCloud, Apple TV+, Arcade and Fitness+. And then consider if multiple people are using each service.
If you add all of those up, including the family plan for Apple Music, you're paying about $55 per month. You'll save $25 per month by signing up for the Apple One Premier plan, which includes everything above for $29.95 per month. And your entire family will be able to use the services.
You can even save significant bucks even if you only us some of those services. Say for example your family uses Apple Music and Apple TV+, but each person pays for their own iCloud storage. A family of six could save $8 by moving to the Apple One Family plan, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade and 200GB of iCloud storage.
Lastly, maybe you're flying solo. You pay for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and 50GB of iCloud storage. That's about $16 a month. But, if you switch to the Apple One Family plan, you'll save $1 and get Apple Arcade free (or you'll just save $6 if you're already paying for Apple Arcade.)