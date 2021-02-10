Google touts affordable housing, local shops in new Mountain View campus proposal 

Google released preliminary plans late last week for its future campus in northern Mountain View, CA, which emphasizes several thousand new homes and space for local shops amid pandemic recovery.

For the project, Google and development partner Lendlease propose adding 7,000 residential units in the new Mountain View campus, which is an increase from the 5,760 homes it proposed in its last set of plans for the project. It also aims to designate approximately 20% of that, or 1,400 units, for "affordable" homes. That's double the amount of Mountain View's existing affordable homes, Michael Tymoff, Google's Mountain View development director said. Google has not disclosed how much it's spending on the new campus.

"As we continue to grow in the Bay Area, we're committed to helping our hometown communities recover from the pandemic and solve challenging problems," Tymoff said in a statement. "Our proposal prioritizes housing, on our land and offers a great opportunity to turn North Bayshore in Mountain View into a community with affordable homes, restaurants, parks, office space and so much more."