A high profile hedge fund manager told CNBC on Wednesday that the booming sports gaming industry could help the market overlook the pandemic's hit to one of the world's most famous casino brands.

Keith Meister, managing partner and CIO of Corvex Capital and a board member of MGM Resorts, explained on CNBC's "Halftime Report" why he is bullish on the company. MGM will report its latest quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday.