Only 29% of Americans use a financial advisor. Here's how to know if you make enough money to need an expert

Asking for help can be difficult.

Around 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor, according to research from Northwestern Mutual's Planning and Progress 2020 study.

Understanding the different types of advisors and how they charge should be your first step when looking for help with financial planning, said Delano Saporu, founder of New Streets Advisors Group.

Check out this video to see Saporu's explanation on how the industry works, what experts charge and how to know when you can use help.

More from Invest in You:

7 money moves to make now to start the new year strong

Trump signs off on $600 checks; vote on $2,000 payments still happening

The steps you need to take to prepare for financial emergencies in 2021

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.