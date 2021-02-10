American Girl sales grow for the first time in 4 years, a sign Mattel's turnaround is working

Strong holiday sales of key brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels boosted Mattel's latest results, but it's the 12% bump in fourth-quarter revenue at American Girl that shows the toy company is on the rebound.

It was the first time in four years that the doll brand grew quarterly sales. In the fourth quarter of 2019, American Girl sales fell 20%, pulling down the entire doll category, which declined 6% year over year. This year, fourth-quarter sales of dolls rose 13% year over year.

The growth was all the more impressive because it came at a time when the brand's flagship stores were seeing fewer shoppers and tourist sales dried up during the pandemic. In the spring when stores were first closed by coronavirus restrictions, Mattel put more emphasis on its e-commerce business and that effort is showing results.