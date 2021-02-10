Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

American Girl sales grow for the first time in 4 years, a sign Mattel's turnaround is working

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Share
Key Points
  • The American Girl brand saw a 12% jump in sales during the holiday quarter.
  • This is the brand's first quarter of year-over-year growth in four years.
  • Mattel executives attributed this strong growth to its direct-to-consumer business.
American Girl doll by Mattel
Source: Mattel

Strong holiday sales of key brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels boosted Mattel's latest results, but it's the 12% bump in fourth-quarter revenue at American Girl that shows the toy company is on the rebound.

It was the first time in four years that the doll brand grew quarterly sales. In the fourth quarter of 2019, American Girl sales fell 20%, pulling down the entire doll category, which declined 6% year over year. This year, fourth-quarter sales of dolls rose 13% year over year.

The growth was all the more impressive because it came at a time when the brand's flagship stores were seeing fewer shoppers and tourist sales dried up during the pandemic. In the spring when stores were first closed by coronavirus restrictions, Mattel put more emphasis on its e-commerce business and that effort is showing results.

More In Stock Deep Dive

CNBC ProBefore Tesla's bitcoin play, this company bought first and may have inspired Elon Musk
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProMaxar Technologies is an often overlooked pure-play space stock that’s building momentum
Michael Sheetz
CNBC ProFrom chip shortages to EVs: What investors should know ahead of Ford reporting Q4 earnings Thursday
Michael Wayland
Read More