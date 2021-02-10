$15 minimum wage will result in layoffs, one-third of small business owners say: Survey

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during an event to introduce the Raise The Wage Act at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 16, 2019. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

One third of small business owners say they'll likely lay off workers if Congress raises the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, according to the latest quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey. The fight over the federal minimum wage has emerged as one of the more contentious elements of the larger battle on Capitol Hill over President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. A Democrat-led bill — introduced last month and formally known as Raise the Wage Act — was dropped from a Senate bill last week, and President Biden said Sunday a wage hike was unlikely. But the House Education and Labor Committee included the provision in a first draft released this week, formally known as Biden's American Rescue Plan. Democrats aim to push the broader bill forward by arguing for reconciliation, a process which wouldn't need broad Republican support. Overall, 54% of small businesses oppose raising the minimum wage, according to the Q1 2021 CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which includes responses from 2,111 small business owners nationwide and was conducted from Jan. 25-Jan. 31 using the SurveyMonkey platform. Twenty percent of small business owners said they would be forced to lay off workers if the minimum wage increases to $15/hour, while another 13% said they'd likely be raising wages for some workers while laying off others.

Politics of the minimum wage

The minimum wage battle on Main Street splits along party lines. Small business owners who identify as Democrats were more than four times as likely as Republicans (89% vs. 20%) to support raising the minimum wage, though the small business demographic skews conservative overall.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards A survey of small business owner views on raising the federal minimum wage to $15/hour reveals a partisan split on Main Street over the issue.

In part, that's because more Republicans than Democrats say they'll be directly impacted by an increase in the federal minimum wage: 55% of Republicans but just 38% of Democrats say they'll have to raise wages, lay off workers, or do both in order to comply with the proposed change. But the survey shows the partisan divide is deeper. "There are clearly underlying policy differences depending on partisanship," said Laura Wronski, research science manager at SurveyMonkey via email. She noted that Republicans who will have to take steps to comply with a $15 minimum wage are more likely to say they'll lay off workers than to raise workers' wages, while Democrats who will have to take steps to comply are more likely to raise wages rather than lay off workers. Republican small business owners (44%) are much more likely than Democrat small business owners (11%) to say a higher minimum wage would force them to lay people off — that includes 28% of Republicans who said they would have to layoff workers and 16% who said they would have to layoff some workers but would raise wages for others. The higher federal minimum wage has widespread support among the general public, according to the survey's non-small business owner response group (65% support, while 33% oppose). A recent analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office forecasts that raising the minimum wage could raise up roughly 900,000 Americans currently straddling the poverty line and affect a combined 27 million Americans making below or above the minimum wage. The CBO forecast also projects a $54 billion federal deficit through 2031 and 1.4 million fewer jobs.

