White House builds business coalition to support Biden's Covid relief plan

President Joe Biden accompanied by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (not pictured) attends a meeting with business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, February 9, 2021. Carlos Barria | Reuters

The White House has been reaching out to executives in several industries to rally support for the Biden administration $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, according to people familiar with the matter. In the past week, administration officials have held at least two calls with leaders from multiple business sectors, including Wall Street and tech, said these people, who declined to be named in order to speak freely. Brian Deese, President Joe Biden's top economic advisor, participated in some of the calls, one of the people said. Most of the calls have been anchored by the Office of Public Engagement, which is run by former Rep. Cedric Richmond, another person said. According to a White House official, who declined to be named, the administration has engaged with companies and groups including: American Airlines

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The Business Roundtable

Ernst & Young

The National Association of Manufacturers

General Motors

The Black Economic Alliance This development comes a day after Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with several key CEOs in the Oval Office to discuss the relief plan. The administration and congressional Democrats aim to pass the measure by mid-March.

President Joe Biden sits alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (R) as he holds a meeting with business leaders about a Covid relief bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

With these calls, Biden officials are looking to create a coalition to back the president's relief plan, said the people familiar with the matter. Most of the participants have expressed support for much of Biden's proposal, the people said. "They're making sure everybody supports it," said a person familiar with the outreach. "Nothing is too big," this person added, explaining the consensus view of the business leaders. The administration is also consulting with business leaders, along with lawmakers and other stakeholders, to find ways to potentially improve the legislation, the White House official said. The discussions have focused on various aspects of the plan, including its overall price tag, direct $1,400 payments to Americans and the prospect of raising the federal minimum wage, the official added. The administration has also sought feedback from executives on how they have handled the pandemic. Some of the leaders with whom the White House has engaged are opposed to certain aspects of Biden's plan. Departing U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue, who met with Biden on Tuesday, has cautioned against raising the minimum wage to $15. The raising of the minimum wage is part of Biden's Covid relief plan. The chamber has said it supports Biden's overall proposal to taking on the coronavirus pandemic. Sixty-three percent of small business owners support the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package, according to the latest quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey. Biden himself has started meeting with top-tier executives about the proposal and future policy plans. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Yellen met on Tuesday with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Walmart's Doug McMillon, Gap's Sonia Syngal and Donohue.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, attends a meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden with business leaders about a Covid-19 relief bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images