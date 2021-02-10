Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Twitter, Tilray, Under Armour, Lyft, GM & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. General Motors – Shares of the legacy automaker dropped about 3.5% after the company warned that a global semiconductor shortage could take a major bite out of its earnings in 2021. GM's fourth-quarter results beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, but the company said that the chip shortage would cost the company $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the year ahead. Twitter — Twitter's shares rose about 7% after it said it continued to post strong user growth despite barring former President Donald Trump from the platform. Twitter, which Tuesday evening reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenues above what Wall Street expected, said it gained more daily users in January than the average number it has added in that month over the past four years even after banning Trump amid the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone at the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2021. Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Dry cannabis flowers inside the packaging room at the Aphria Inc. Diamond facility in Leamington, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Anne Sakkab | Bloomberg | Getty Images