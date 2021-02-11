Fintech giant Adyen says it has no interest in bitcoin as a payment method and clients aren't asking for it

LONDON — Adyen, the European fintech giant processing payments for the likes of Facebook, Netflix and Uber, isn't convinced bitcoin can be used as a mainstream form of payment.

Pieter van der Does, the firm's CEO and co-founder, told CNBC that volatility in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies makes them less attractive for making transactions. He added his firm has no interest in adding crypto as a payment method.

"Bitcoin is more of an investment asset than a payment method," Van der Does said in an interview Wednesday.

"We are interested in payment methods which are being used," he added. "I am wondering if the huge movement in the value of bitcoin is helping it as a payment method."

Tesla announced earlier this week that it had made a $1.5 billion investment in bitcoin, a move that led to speculation as to whether more firms would follow suit. Elon Musk's electric car company said in a filing Monday that it would also start accepting payments in bitcoin in exchange for its products.

Meanwhile, Mastercard said Wednesday that it plans to offer support for some cryptocurrencies on its network this year.

Asked whether Adyen could do the same, Van der Does said his firm's merchants aren't requesting that it adds crypto payment functionality to its platform.

"It might not actually be helping cryptocurrencies if they are more like investment assets than a currency," he said. "That makes it less interesting for a merchant — to have potential (as a means of payment), you need a stable currency."

Adyen did once let its clients accept bitcoin as a payment option but no longer supports the cryptocurrency.