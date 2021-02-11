Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Expedia, Datadog & more

Attendees visit the Disney+ streaming service booth at the D23 Expo on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Disney – Shares of Disney jumped 3% after the company reported strong growth in paid streaming subscribers and crushed expectations in its earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2021. Disney said it now has almost 95 million paid subscribers on its Disney+ streaming service. It posted a profit of 32 cents per share, compared with a Refinitiv forecast for a loss of 41 cents per share.

Expedia – The travel shopping company's stock fell nearly 2% after the company's fourth-quarter results missed analyst expectations. Expedia reported a loss of of $2.64 per share on revenue of $920 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated a loss of $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. The travel company continues to suffer effects of the pandemic that have dissuaded people from traveling. CEO Peter Kern said that the rise in coronavirus cases and subsequent shutdowns have "made an impact" on the company's fourth quarter.

Datadog – The software stock gained about 2% on the back of a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. Datadog posted earnings per share of 6 cents, topping a FactSet estimate of 2 cents per share. Its revenue also came in above expectations.

Verisign – Shares of the internet company rose 1% following the release of better-than-expected earnings. Verisign reported earnings of $1.38 per share for in the fourth quarter, beating a FactSet estimate of $1.33 per share. Revenue totaled $310 million, in line with expectations.

Affirm – Affirm shares dropped 8% even after the company reported a better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal-second quarter. The company hauled in $204 million in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast $189.2 million. It wasn't clear if Affirm's earnings per share were comparable to a Refinitiv estimate.

