Taylor Swift set to launch rerecorded music, starting with 'Love Story' and album 'Fearless'

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 16, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the last year, Taylor Swift has surprised fans with two new albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore," and revealed the she had been rerecording her first six albums in an effort to control her own masters.

On Tuesday, the musician announced during a segment on Good Morning America that her rerecorded version of "Love Story" would be available at midnight. She also teased that she had finished rerecording her album "Fearless" and would be releasing it to the public "soon."

Her official website is offering preorders of the album, which are set to be delivered on April 9th.

The album features six songs that didn't make the cut when the original was released. The album is officially called "Fearless: Taylor's Version."

"My version of 'Fearless' will have 26 songs on it because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original 'Fearless' album, but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it," Swift said.

"Fearless," which was originally released in 2008, is the most-awarded country album of all time. It is the only album in history to win the all-genre album of the year award and country album of the year award from the Grammys, as well as the top awards from the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music and the American Music Awards.

In November, Swift confirmed that the rights to her first six albums had been sold by Scooter Braun to a private equity firm in a deal worth more than $300 million.

Swift had tried to buy back her masters, but said Braun's team wanted her to sign a non-disclosure agreement before she was permitted to look at Big Machine's financial records and the NDA would also have required her to never speak out against Braun again.

The singer promised to rerecord her old songs, recognizing that it would reduce the value of her masters.

Braun and Shamrock Capital Advisors weren't immediately available to comment.

A month after the deal was announced, Swift teased the new version of her hit song "Love Story." At that time, she told fans that she wasn't finished rerecording all of her music yet, but had permitted friend Ryan Reynolds to use the new iteration for a Match dating site ad.

"I've spoken a lot about why I'm remaking my first albums," Swift wrote in a post on Twitter. "But the way I've chosen to do this will hopefully illuminate where I'm coming from. Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work."