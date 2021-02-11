Trump impeachment trial live updates: Democrats prepare to wrap up their case

Day 3 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is slated to start at noon ET Thursday.

The Democratic impeachment managers will use up to eight hours to wrap up their case against the ex-president, whom they accuse of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that left several people dead, including a police officer.

The managers' presentation Wednesday used a mix of video footage, including previously unreleased security tapes of Trump-supporting rioters at the Capitol, to make their case.

Some of the most riveting footage showed Vice President Mike Pence and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney being rushed to safety as insurrectionists breached the building.

While some Republican senators called the evidence "compelling," it remains unlikely that two-thirds of the Senate, which is split 50-50 between parties, will vote to convict Trump.

The former president's lawyers will make their arguments after the Democrats conclude their arguments.