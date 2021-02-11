Trump impeachment trial live updates: Democrats prepare to wrap up their case

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering Day 3 of former President Trump's second impeachment trial.
Day 3 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is slated to start at noon ET Thursday.
The Democratic impeachment managers will use up to eight hours to wrap up their case against the ex-president, whom they accuse of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that left several people dead, including a police officer.
The managers' presentation Wednesday used a mix of video footage, including previously unreleased security tapes of Trump-supporting rioters at the Capitol, to make their case.
Some of the most riveting footage showed Vice President Mike Pence and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney being rushed to safety as insurrectionists breached the building.
While some Republican senators called the evidence "compelling," it remains unlikely that two-thirds of the Senate, which is split 50-50 between parties, will vote to convict Trump.
The former president's lawyers will make their arguments after the Democrats conclude their arguments.
President Joe Biden said that some senators' minds might have been changed after listening to Democratic House managers lay out their case for convicting former President Donald Trump.
Biden, whose administration has taken pains to stay focused on its legislative agenda, said he had not watched the Senate trial live but watched news coverage of the proceedings.
"I'm focused on my job," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office at the start of an infrastructure meeting with a bipartisan group of senators, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
But "my guess is some minds may be changed," Biden said when asked about the trial.
— Kevin Breuninger
The House impeachment managers' first full day of arguments ended on a sour note, with one Republican demanding that part of their case be stricken from the record.
The Senate on Thursday could be forced to grapple with the issue again.
Just before the trial adjourned for the evening, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, stood up and asked presiding Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., to strike from the record part of the prosecution's argument.
"Statements were attributed to me moments ago by the House impeachment managers, statements relating to the content of conversations between a phone call involving President Trump and [Alabama Sen. Tommy] Tuberville," Lee said.
Those statements "were not made by me, they're not accurate, and they're contrary to fact and I move ... that they be stricken from the record," Lee said.
Lee was disputing part of House manager David Cicilline's remarks, in which he cited reporting about a phone call that former President Donald Trump made to senators during the Capitol riot.
The objection immediately sparked confusion and bickering in the chamber, with a vote on the issue suggested and then withdrawn.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead impeachment manager, then defended the remarks in question, saying his colleague had "correctly and accurately" quoted a news report "which the distinguished senator [Lee] has taken objection to."
"We're going to withdraw it this evening ... and then we can debate it" if needed, Raskin said, adding that "This is much ado about nothing, because it's not critical in any way to our case."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that the issue may be relitigated Thursday "if we have to." — Kevin Breuninger
The impeachment managers effectively prosecuted the Capitol rioters, NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos said, but will they be able to prove that former President Donald Trump incited it?
"What they need to make sure to do is make a nexus — connect that up to the conduct of President Trump," Cevallos said Wednesday evening on CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith."
House managers presented effective arguments for Trump's impeachment by crafting a rigorous timeline of the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to Cevallos.
"It shows that in real time President Trump knew what was going on and disregarded it, or at least focused on things that were far less important," Cevallos said.
Trump lawyers should frame his defense as free speech, Cevallos said, though that argument could have limitations.
"Speech that is lawful, or at least protected under the First Amendment, may still be impeachable," Cevallos said.
— Hannah Miao
House Democratic impeachment managers will make their second day of arguments that Donald Trump incited an insurrection against the U.S. government.
The Senate will convene at noon ET for the third day of the former president's trial. As part of a swift proceeding, the Democrats making the case against Trump will have up to eight more hours to present evidence.
Trump's lawyers will then have up to 16 hours over two days to mount their defense.
The House managers over nearly eight hours on Wednesday used video and audio to recreate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and illustrate how close the mob came to former Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, among others.
They tied the events both to the president's weeks of promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 election results and tweets criticizing Pence as the riot unfolded.
It is unclear now whether the gripping presentation changed the minds of any Republican senators who were not already leaning toward convicting Trump.
— Jacob Pramuk