Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Fisker, Airbnb, Disney & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Williams-Sonoma to perform from outperform.
  • Wolfe downgraded Airbnb to peer perform from outperform.
  • Berenberg downgraded Royal Caribbean to sell from hold and Norwegian to hold from buy.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated Fisker as overweight and Lordstown Motors as underweight.
  • Citi raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,415 from $2,086.48.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Disney to $223 form $192.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank stocks are about to break out of a 14-year rut, Bank of America says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Under Armour, Bed Bath & Beyond & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProJPMorgan's market guru Kolanovic sees an outsized move in energy stocks ahead
Pippa Stevens
Read More