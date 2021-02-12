Gina Carano gets new gig with Ben Shapiro's The Daily Wire after Disney firing

Gina Carano attends the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Gina Carano may have been fired from her Star Wars gig by Disney on Wednesday, but she's already got a new project lined up. This time with Ben Shapiro's The Daily Wire.

On Friday, the conservative media outlet said it had partnered with the actress to produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members. The new project will be produced as part of Daily Wire's existing deal with Dallas Sonnier and his production company, Bonfire Legend.

"They can't cancel us if we don't let them," Carano said in a statement.

The former mixed martial artist was fired from her role as Cara Dune, an ex-Imperial shock trooper, on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" following comments she posted on social media that implied conservatives in America were being treated like Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

The comment was just the latest social media controversy Carano has faced in recent months. She had previously shared misinformation about mask wearing and voter fraud and made light of people who include their preferred pronouns on social media by adding "beep/bop/boop" to her Twitter bio.

Carano later removed those words after she said she spoke with co-star Pedro Pascal.

"He helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios," she wrote. "I didn't know before but I do now. I won't be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to."

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Carano was set to star in her own Disney+ series, but Disney decided not to make that announcement at its December investor day presentation after Carano tweeted misinformation about the election in November.

Many have speculated that Carano would have featured heavily in "Rangers of the New Republic," considering she was inducted into their ranks during an episode of "The Mandalorian" in the second season.

After Carano was removed from "The Mandalorian," a number of conservatives posted on social media to support her, slamming Disney for its decision to fire the actress.

"Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the 'Star Wars' universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass [and] who girls looked up to," Sen. Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter. "She was instrumental in making 'Star Wars' fun again. Of course Disney canceled her."

Critics of her firing called it politically motivated. However, Disney said her termination was based solely on the comments she made "denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities," calling the posts "abhorrent" and "unacceptable."

Many entertainment and media companies place morality clauses in contracts with actors and filmmakers in order to preserve a certain public image. Those that do not meet that behavioral standard or are embroiled in a scandal are often fired as a result.

Kathy Griffin, Roseanne Barr, James Gunn, Nick Cannon and Gilbert Gottfried are just a few celebrities that have been fired from entertainment gigs because of social media posts. Notably, Gunn and Cannon have since been rehired after making public apologies for their remarks.