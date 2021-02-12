Bitcoin hits another record. Here's how much you'd have if you invested $100 in 2009

Bitcoin is at it again. On Thursday, the cryptocurrency rallied to a fresh high, surpassing the $48,000 level, according to data from CoinDesk.

Even though the asset has been highly volatile, those who have held it long term have reaped incredible gains.

For example, if you invested in bitcoin when it was first launched in 2009, your returns could be infinite, because the initial value of the asset was $0.

"Theoretically, you could have gotten unlimited bitcoin and then you'd have infinity dollars," said Daniel Polotsky, CEO of CoinFlip, one of the largest bitcoin ATM companies in the U.S.

More from Invest in You:

7 money moves to make now to start the new year strong

Trump signs off on $600 checks; vote on $2,000 payments still happening

The steps you need to take to prepare for financial emergencies in 2021

"It's the best-performing asset of the last decade for sure," he said.

If you bought bitcoin a little bit later and held the asset through the ups and downs, you'd still see remarkable returns from your initial investment.

Millions in gains

Say you got into the game when a bitcoin was 10 cents, around October 2010. If you invested $100, you'd have been able to buy about 1,000 Bitcoin.

At its all-time high Thursday, those 1,000 Bitcoin would've been worth more than $48 million, not accounting for compounding and assuming you bought and held the asset the entire time.

To be sure, that's a long time to hold a highly volatile asset, meaning that the group of people who both invested in bitcoin that early and have largely held onto their investments is small, said Polotsky.