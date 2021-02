Scenes from a Marriott hotel in Midtown. Last month, it put into effect a 48-hour cancellation policy for new bookings within the Marriott and Starwood brand families.

Spending on experiences, like travel and entertainment, fell off a cliff because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Bank of America Securities expects the spending levels to bounce back as the world returns to normal.

The Wall Street firm highlighted seven stocks that should benefit from the pent-up demand for experiential spending.