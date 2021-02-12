Watch live: Biden Covid team holds briefing after U.S. secures deals for 200 million more vaccine doses

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Friday on the pandemic, which has infected more than 27 million Americans and killed at least 475,457 in about a year.

Biden announced Thursday that his administration secured deals with Pfizer and Moderna for another 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, bringing the U.S. total to 600 million. Because both authorized vaccines require two doses given about three to four weeks apart, the total of 600 million doses would be enough to inoculate 300 million people.

In addition to securing more doses for states, the Biden administration is using the military to help administer doses and is setting up mass vaccination centers across the nation.

On Wednesday, the administration announced it would partner with Texas officials to build three new community vaccination centers, in Dallas, Arlington and Houston. A few days earlier, the administration said it was sending active-duty troops to California to help staff Covid-19 vaccine sites there.

