In addition to Covid relief measures, President Biden has long-term plans to bring back jobs

President Joe Biden holds a meeting with US Senators about infrastructure improvements in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2021.

President Joe Biden is facing a daunting task.

There are just over 10 million Americans currently unemployed, with 4 million of those facing long-term unemployment.

In addition, 4.3 million have left the labor force since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They aren't counted in the unemployment rate, which only includes those who are actively looking for work in the past month or have been furloughed.

"It's quite remarkable that he is facing an historic economic downturn in the same way that President Obama did," said Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick.

"Who could have imagined that would have been the case over a year ago?"

More from Invest in You:

How to land one of the best jobs in America

President Biden pledges to fix the racial wealth gap. Here are his plans

Here's how to boost your income and find creative ways to make money

Biden is hoping his $1.9 trillion stimulus package will help. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently predicted the U.S. could return to full employment in 2022 if the measure is passed.

However, former Treasury Secretary and Obama National Economic Council Larry Summers has warned that the size of the legislation could lead to unexpected inflation.

Here's what the president has proposed, not only to address the near-term crisis but long-term issues as well.