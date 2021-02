A Goldman Sachs logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen.

Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs has listed some "fresh ideas" when it comes to stock picks — from under-the-radar companies posting record results, to those with a "huge opportunity to create value."

In a recent note, the bank highlighted a number of picks across several sectors and provided a list of "single stock spotlights" in industries including retail, utilities, tech and financials.

Here are some of Goldman's favorite stocks as highlighted in a note by John Sawtell: