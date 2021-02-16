Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

'Bank bonanza' could be coming for the first time since before the Great Recession

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
Share
Key Points
  • Many bank stocks have still not regained the ground lost when they were pounded during the Great Recession, but they could prove to be winners post-Covid.
  • Banks have cleaned up their balance sheets and are stronger than they were in the past, so a pickup in interest rates should help their bottom lines.
  • Wells Fargo bank analyst Mike Mayo said a "bank bonanza" is coming, but the industry has been hurt by low rates and it's still in the process of bottoming.
Pedestrians walk past a Citibank branch in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Bank stocks could be winners in the post-Covid world.

The prospect of an improving economy, massive fiscal stimulus and rising interest rates has been giving a boost to financial stocks and is expected to continue to lift them and other cyclical sectors.

But banks have especially been laggards, and they have struggled to regain their highs from before the Great Recession. Now with strategists expecting higher interest rates and a steeper yield curve, banks could outperform.

"The macro environment is telling you, you should be looking at financial stocks," said Julian Emanuel, head of equity and derivatives strategy at BTIG.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProBuy these stocks to ride the best GDP growth in 40 years, Jefferies says
Yun Li
CNBC ProPlatinum is at a six year high — what's behind the surge, why it can keep going and how to play it
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThe Fed's new focus on employment above inflation has important investing implications
Jeff Cox
Read More