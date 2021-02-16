Bulk of jobless claims are due to repeat pandemic layoffs, say researchers

Most new claims for unemployment benefits are coming from repeat layoffs, according to new research, hinting at unstable work prospects for a broad swath of Americans and signaling another dimension of pain in the labor market nearly a year into the pandemic.

Almost 2 in 3 workers who began receiving benefits in October had collected them at least one other time since April, according to a paper by economists at the University of Chicago and JPMorgan Chase Institute.

That might happen, for instance, if a restaurant closed, re-opened, then closed again — translating to fresh layoffs with each closure.

The report offers the first national glimpse at how many workers have had to rely to the social safety net multiple times amid elevated Covid infections and regional business shutdowns to contain the outbreak.

"Repeat unemployment is a serious issue," said Peter Ganong, an economist at the University of Chicago and a co-author of the report. "There's deep distress in the labor market."