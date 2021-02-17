Op-ed: An easy win for Biden — don't send stimulus checks to dead people

At a time when the national debt is $27 trillion—the largest it's ever been—the least we can do is make sure that government relief payments are going to people who need them most.

Unfortunately, too much of that money is ending up in the hands of fraudsters who capitalize on the deaths of their fellow Americans.

The problem isn't new. Every year, the federal government sends taxpayer dollars to dead people. Ghosts can't cash checks, but fraudsters can, using the bank accounts of deceased friends and relatives as their own personal ATM machines.

Just last spring, the government sent coronavirus relief checks worth nearly $1.4 billion to deceased Americans. Congress has since acted to try to limit the damage, but many people who died in 2020 still likely got a $600 check from December's round of coronavirus payments.

The struggle is perennial. In 2018, the Social Security Administration (SSA) sent checks worth $40 million to dead people in Maryland, Michigan, and Texas. Who knows how much more was lost in the other 47 states?

Sadly, the IRS is very limited in what it can do to claw back improper payments. It can ask politely for the money back, but it's unlikely that people who mistakenly believe the money is due them or those who are comfortable committing fraud will return the payments.